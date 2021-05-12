Unpaid work order for Wigan stolen car handler

Connor Bentley, 27, of Cranberry Court, Ashton-in-Makerfield, had previously appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to plead not guilty to handling a stolen Range Rover Sport belonging to Matthew Bamford on August 20. But on his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge he changed his plea to guilty.

Returning for sentence Bentley was given a two-year custodial term but it was suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,250 in court costs.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court