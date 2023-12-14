Unpaid work punishment for Wigan man who breached restraining order
A man has admitted breaching a restraining order after he was found at a house in Wigan from which he was banned.
Gary Bolton, 52, of Hexham Avenue, Goose Green, was with a woman he was not supposed to contact following the imposition of the order by Liverpool Crown Court.
Magistrates imposed an 18-month community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must pay a surcharge of £114.