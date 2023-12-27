UNSOLVED MURDERS: six Wigan tragedies where justice still eludes families

They are the half dozen cases that have vexed the finest policing minds and left grieving families an endless absence of justice.

Thankfully, the clear-up rates for murder are very high. Few Wigan killers have "got away with it” over the decades as crime-cracking resources are poured into investigations at far higher levels than other offences warrant.

But there are still six tragedies to have taken place in the borough over the last 45 years which have so far failed to reach a resolution for police and loved ones.

William Brennan

Each case, though, remains open, and cold cases officers today welcome fresh information that could finally solve one or more of thes heartbreaking mysteries.

GMP Force Review Officer Martin Bottomley said: “Behind every single one of these cases is a life lost and a family left with unanswered questions about what happened to their loved one. We owe it to every one of these families to continue seeking answers and for that reason unsolved cases are never completely closed.

“I want to stress that Greater Manchester Police remain as determined as ever to investigate these cases. We sometimes find that, after enough time has passed, people who have information they didn’t feel able to share before find that they can do so now.

“Modern policing and forensic techniques can also lead to breakthroughs years and even decades later, but more often than not, the key is for people with information to come forward.

Linda Donaldson

“I would urge anyone who may be able to assist with information about any of these cases to tell us what you know. Sometimes one piece of information is all that’s needed to solve a case and finally bring closure to the families.”

You can report information to police by calling 0161 856 5978.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

LISA HESSION

Ethel Riley

It is now 39 years since 14-year-old Bedford High School pupil Lisa was sexually assaulted and strangled in a dark alleyway just 100 yards from her home in Leigh.

The horrific death – on December 8 1984 – triggered a huge manhunt, hit national headlines and has been subjected to numerous re-appeals and investigations, not least because of advances in DNA technology to which precious samples taken from the scene behind Rugby Road can still be subjected.

But in the years since that tragic night, no one has been charged.

It was revealed much later after the killing that a man had been arrested soon after the killing but released without charge. He died 13 years ago and is said still to be a "person of interest."

Lisa’s tale took a further tragic twist in 2016 when her mum Christine died without seeing the perpetrator brought to justice.

WILLIAM BRENNAN

It is thought that 77-year-old former coal miner William Brennan was attacked after disturbing burglars during the night of Thursday to Friday August 21 and 22 1997.

He was found beaten and strangled at his home in Bolton Road, Ashton.

Police still want to trace two men seen outside the Ritz Video shop, three doors down from Mr Brennan’s home, at 1.30am on the Friday.

Five hours earlier he had spoken to his daughter Iris Fillingham on the phone to tell her he had locked up and was going to bed.

The widower had become extremely security-conscious following two break-ins and usually barricaded the doors before retiring. It was Iris who found his body

Police interviewed more than 400 people and eventually made three arrests. But after two days’ questioning the suspects were released without charge.

LINDA DONALDSON

On October 18, 1988 prostitute Linda Donaldson’s naked and mutilated body was found dumped in a Lowton farmer’s field.

The 31-year-old’s last confirmed sighting was at 11.30pm on Monday October 17, by a flatmate as she left home in Canning Street, then Liverpool’s red light district.

Detectives can only assume what happened next in those pre-CCTV days, and that it is that she got into a car - either that of a familiar punter or a complete stranger - was driven away and killed.

It was at noon the next day that an elderly couple pulled up along a remote stretch of Winwick Lane and made the horrific discovery.

MARIA REQUENA

Police have never ruled out the possibility that the killer of Manchester call girl Maria Requena, another woman working the streets, was not the same person who so brutally ended Linda Donaldson’s life.

The body of the 26-year-old mother of two had been cut up with power tools, stuffed into five bin bags and thrown into Pennington Flash, Leigh.

Two youngsters discovered the bags – one containing Maria’s severed head – while fishing at the flash off St Helens Road on January 6 1991.

ETHEL RILEY

Another case to baffle detectives was the murder of 71-year-old spinster Ethel Riley in her own home in Holme Street, Swinley, on November 21 1978.

At 10.10pm her next door neighbour Elsie Holgarth heard a knock at Ethel’s front door, then the muffled sound of a struggle through the walls, screams, the TV turned upbut Ethel pleading: "No, no, don't, don't."

Elsie was terrified and tried to raise other neighbours but by the time she found someone and the police were called it was too late.

Frail Ethel, who was only 4ft 11ins tall, had been battered, tied up, gagged and suffocated to death.

Four men have been arrested over the years but no convictions have been secured.

BILLY WEBB

The 42-year-old, whose real name was William Craig, was shot to death by two armed men as he lay in bed at his flat at Whiteledge Road, Bryn, on May 25, 2001.

The execution-style death shocked the borough to the core, and the gunmen have never been brought to justice.

A 21-year-old woman, who was in a casual relationship with Mr Webb, was also badly wounded during the attack.