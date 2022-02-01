Valuable Wigan pup stolen by early hours sneak thief

Elizabeth Prince believes 10-month-old lilac English bulldog Talulah was stolen to order when a black-clad and possibly masked intruder crept into her Marsh Green home in the early hours and grabbed her from her mother.

Elizabeth had just nipped to see a friend and had left the front door of her home in Bombay Road unlocked at 1.30am on Monday this week when the sneak theft took place.

But her 14-year-old son Harley did see the back of the burglar as he fled with the pup.

Talulah was snatched from under her mother's nose

He was about 6ft 2ins tall, with dark hair, wearing a cap, and her ran out onto Kitt Green Road when Harley spotted him and shouted. Where he went after that is not clear.

Lilac English bulldogs are much in demand and can be sold for many thousands of pounds.

Elizabeth’s friend Joanne Liptrot said: “My friend is so upset she can’t speak.

“She really thinks this is a targeted crime.

Lilac English bulldogs can be sold for thousands of pounds

"The guy must have been watching the house and knew exactly what he was after.

"He just picked his moment, walked in through the unlocked front door, strode up to Talulah and took her from under her mother’s nose.

“There’s a market for this sort of thing.

"Dogs like this are expensive and we think she was stolen to order.

"We have also heard there have been other dogs stolen in the Wigan area recently.

“If anyone knows where the puppy is or who took her, please tell the police.”

Talulah is grey in colour but has brown on her face, eyebrows and chest.”

Anyone with details should ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.