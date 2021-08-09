Vandals blamed for goalpost damage

Local councillor Chris Ready believes the damage may have been caused on purpose. He said: “It’s mindless vandalism, we will get the police to look round the area to see if there is anyone causing any trouble.” The pitch in Aspull is used by Whelley Alexandra FC and for other training purposes. Coun Ready said the goalpost would be reinstated as soon as possible, but couldn’t give a time frame for its repair. Local resident Chris Winstanley reported the damage to the council, saying: “They have destroyed a simple facility which will affect a lot of people, it’s heartbreaking really.”