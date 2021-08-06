Violence threat Wigan trio spared jail

Michael and Wendy Porter, 42 and 34 respectively and who live in Broom Road, Worsley Hall, along with 40-year-old Michael Bridge, of Bulteel Street in Pemberton, appeared in the dock before a Bolton Crown Court judge to enter guilty pleas to charges of issuing threats that could cause someone to fear for their safety on June 23 this year.

Michael Bridge was given a 45-week jail term although it was suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Police probe

Michael Porter was given a nine-month prison sentence which was suspended for 12 months while Wendy Porter was given 32 weeks suspended for the same period.

They must both complete 10 days of rehab activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. All three had to make payments to victim services.

Another two people - Martin Wade and Stacey Waugh, who are 28 and 43 respectively and also live on Broom Road - have pleaded not guilty to the same charges against them and the judge ordered that they stand trial on May 9 2022.