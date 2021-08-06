Violence trial in 11 months’ time
A teen accused of threatening and violent behaviour while armed with a blade will only be tried in 11 months’ time.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 3:58 pm
Hedi Shariyatzada, 19, of no fixed address, had stood before Wigan justices to deny threatening violence and wielding a kitchen knife in Laburnum Street, Ashton, on June 13. On his first appearance before a Bolton judge a trial date of June 21 was set.
