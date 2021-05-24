Violent burglary trial to be held in a year’s time

Grandmother of three Debbie Twist, 47, died from a stab wound at a house in Manchester Road on March 17 2019.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder soon after but investigating officers released him, telling him that no further action would be taken against him. No further arrests have been made in connection with the fatal incident.

But Jordan Winstanley, 27, of Radnor Drive and Robbie Arnold, 21, of Suffolk Grove, in Leigh, have now pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary in connection with the St Patrick’s Day incident. A trial date of May 9 2022 was set and they were released on bail until then.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police probe

Meanwhile Bethany Twist, 21, of Devon Street, Leigh and Adam Guy, 23, of Turner Street, Leigh, who have already pleaded guilty before Wigan magistrates to supplying Class B drugs have been told they will be sentenced on July 29.

GMP’s Major Incident Team says that its investigation into Ms Twist’s death remains open.

An inquest was opened in April 2019 but was then adjourned pending the outcome of criminal investigations.

Emergency services were called to Manchester Road at around 8pm on March 17 two years ago amid reports that a woman there had been stabbed.

Ms Twist was pronounced dead at the scene and a 25-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment to arm injuries although he was later released.