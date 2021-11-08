Violent Wigan burglar jailed for eight years

Scott William Mills, 37, of Grenfell Close, Worsley Mesnes, has been sentenced to 8 years behind bars. Photo: Greater Manchester Police

Scott William Mills, 37, of Grenfell Close, Worsley Mesnes, punched one elderly victim and smothered his face before seriously assaulting another with a crowbar.

He has been convicted of burglary, wounding with intent to cause GBH, two attempt thefts and escaping lawful custody.

A spokesman for Wigan police said: "Mills started on his spree of criminality on Thursday February 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He climbed through the kitchen window of a vulnerable elderly couple, immediately punching the victim in his own home before going on to smother his face with a tea towel in an attempt to incapacitate him.

"The victim had suffered a stroke in recent years and this has knocked his confidence greatly.

"Mills went on to steal £800 in cash belonging to the elderly couple, money which was about to be used to pay their household bills and is unlikely to be recovered.

"Mills then went on to use violence in an attempt to steal two vehicles from other members of the community in an attempt to escape the area.

"In the early hours of the 19/02/2021 MILLS climbed into a flat window before seriously assaulting the resident using a crow bar.

"He was arrested and remanded in custody later that day. Following his arrest during a visit to hospital he made an attempt to escape but was quickly recaptured.

"He was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on 05/11/2021 and received 8 years 2 months and 14 days in prison after already serving 9 months on remand.

DC Ray Williams: said "Scott Mills is clearly a dangerous man.

He has not only preyed on some vulnerable people in the community for his own gain but attacked them in whilst in their own home, somewhere they should feel safe.

"Greater Manchester Police will do everything possible to bring serious offenders like this to justice and Scott MILLS being in prison will make our community a much safer place to live."