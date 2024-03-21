Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kian Liptrot, 20, of Vincent Way, Marsh Green, had previously appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to assaulting a woman, causing her actual bodily harm and damaging her phone on February 1 and to breaking the window the next day.

After spending several days remanded in custody he returned to the the court to receive a sentence which includes 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work.

