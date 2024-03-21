Violent Wigan vandal must complete 200 hours of unpaid work
A young man who attacked a woman, smashed a window and wrecked her mobile phone has been given a community punishment.
Kian Liptrot, 20, of Vincent Way, Marsh Green, had previously appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to assaulting a woman, causing her actual bodily harm and damaging her phone on February 1 and to breaking the window the next day.
After spending several days remanded in custody he returned to the the court to receive a sentence which includes 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work.
He is the subject of a restraining order preventing contact with his victim and he has to pay £85 in court costs.