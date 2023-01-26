Wait for trial goes on for Wigan borough man accused of child sex crime
The trial of a Wigan borough man accused of a child sex crime has been delayed by 10 months.
By Gaynor Clarke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Grosu Petrica, 58, of Prospect Street, Tyldesley, was due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court this week, after being accused of deliberately engaging in sexual activity in front of a six-year-old girl for his own gratification.
But the hearing has now been postponed until November 6.
It is alleged that the incident took place in Wigan on October 17, 2020.