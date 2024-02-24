Wait goes on for Wigan man due to stand trial on charity cash theft charge
The trial of a Wigan man who denies stealing hundreds of pounds of charity cash has been delayed again.
Stephen Wilkinson, 57, of Crabtree Road, Worsley Hall, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court in December 2022, after being charged with the theft of £742 from Macmillan Cancer Support on October 8, 2021.
But it was delayed until August 2023, then moved to this month and now the trial date has been vacated again.
It was rescheduled for September 19. He remains on bail.