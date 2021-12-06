Wanted Blackpool sex offender has links to Chorley, North Wales, Manchester and Wigan
A registered sex offender from Blackpool who was jailed for rape is 'urgently' wanted by police for failing to comply with notification requirements.
Stephen Pennington is wanted after breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and notification requirements.
The 33-year-old is a registered sex offender who was jailed for rape in 2009.
He is described as white, 5ft 11 in tall, and of slim build.
Police said his last known address was Gorton Street in Blackpool, but he also has links to Chorley, North Wales, Manchester and Wigan.
Pennington uses the aliases Stephen Johnson, Steve Porter and Stephen Kayzer.
If anyone sees him or has any information about his whereabouts, call 01253 604019 or email [email protected]
For any immediate sightings call 999.
