Warrant cancelled for Wigan gas engineer fraud suspect
An arrest warrant issued for a Wigan man accused of carrying out gas repairs under false credentials has been cancelled after he was located by police.
Clifford Waterhouse, 54, of Cale Lane, New Springs, was due to appear before justices in August to face charges of wrongly claiming he was “Gas Safety-Registered” on jobs in Loch Street, Pemberton, and Smethurst Road, Billinge, last year for which he was said to have received payments of £355 and £90.
It is further alleged that he provided a false name and false engineer ID number on a gas service manual operations booklet and he advertised Wigan Emergency Plumbers 24-7 on Yell.com as being “gas safe registered” when this was not the case.
But the defendant failed to attend and so a warrant was issued. However, at a more recent hearing the warrant was cancelled and the case was adjourned until November 22.