News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Warrant issued as mugging suspect fails to attend court

A warrant has been issued for a Wigan man accused of a mugging.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

David Ashworth, 30, of Lower Stephen Street, Gidlow, had been due to appear before Manchester magistrates charged with robbing Rebekah McLoughlin of a mobile phone in Bolton on March 27 last year.

But he failed to attend the hearing and so justices dispatched police to arrest him.