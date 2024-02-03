Warrant issued as mugging suspect fails to attend court
A warrant has been issued for a Wigan man accused of a mugging.
David Ashworth, 30, of Lower Stephen Street, Gidlow, had been due to appear before Manchester magistrates charged with robbing Rebekah McLoughlin of a mobile phone in Bolton on March 27 last year.
But he failed to attend the hearing and so justices dispatched police to arrest him.