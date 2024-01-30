Warrant Issued. Court no-show for Wigan man accused of criminal damage and fraud
A man accused of fraud and criminal damage has failed to turn up for his court hearing.
Paul Holland, 41, of Pinewood Crescent, Ince, had been charged with vandalising furniture belonging to Stephanie Holland on December 15 and smashing a mirror of hers on January 10, then fraudulently using a bank card to withdraw £500 to which he wasn't entitled on January 15.
But after his court no-show, justices issued an arrest warrant to police.