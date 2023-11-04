News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Warrant issued for arrest of man accused of £5k benefit fiddle

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan man accused of fiddling more than £5,000 in benefits.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Brendan Lund, 37, of Woodside Avenue, Ashton, had been due to appear before borough justices to face six charges of wrongfully keeping credit to which he wasn't entitled and dishonestly failing to take steps to cancel the payments which came to a total of £5,454.59.

But he failed to attend on the appointed date and so the bench issued a warrant for his arrest.