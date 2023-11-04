Warrant issued for arrest of man accused of £5k benefit fiddle
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan man accused of fiddling more than £5,000 in benefits.
Brendan Lund, 37, of Woodside Avenue, Ashton, had been due to appear before borough justices to face six charges of wrongfully keeping credit to which he wasn't entitled and dishonestly failing to take steps to cancel the payments which came to a total of £5,454.59.
But he failed to attend on the appointed date and so the bench issued a warrant for his arrest.