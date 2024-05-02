Warrant issued for suspected meat thief after court no-show
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan borough woman who denies twice stealing meat.
Kaz Doyle, 47, of Wareing Street, Tyldesley, had been due to appear before Manchester justices, having previously pleaded not guilty to shoplifting £200 of meat from Mosley Common Lidl and £100 worth from Wigan Asda on March 13.
But when she failed to attend the latest hearing, the bench tasked police with tracking her down and arresting her.