Warrant issued for Wigan repair man accused of using false credentials

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan man accused of carrying out gas repairs under false credentials.

Friday, 13th August 2021, 4:55 am

Clifford Waterhouse, 54, of Cale Lane, New Springs, was due to appear before magistrates to face charges of claiming he was “Gas Safety-Registered” when he wasn’t on jobs at addresses in Loch Street, Pemberton, and Smethurst Road, Billinge, last year.

For those two jobs he was said to have received payments of £355 and £90 respectively. It is further alleged that he provided a false name and false engineer ID number on a gas service manual operations booklet and he advertised Wigan Emergency Plumbers 24-7 on Yell.com as being “gas safe registered” when this was not the case. But the defendant failed to attend the hearing and so a warrant was issued by the bench.

