Warrant issued for Wigan repair man accused of using false credentials

Clifford Waterhouse, 54, of Cale Lane, New Springs, was due to appear before magistrates to face charges of claiming he was “Gas Safety-Registered” when he wasn’t on jobs at addresses in Loch Street, Pemberton, and Smethurst Road, Billinge, last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those two jobs he was said to have received payments of £355 and £90 respectively. It is further alleged that he provided a false name and false engineer ID number on a gas service manual operations booklet and he advertised Wigan Emergency Plumbers 24-7 on Yell.com as being “gas safe registered” when this was not the case. But the defendant failed to attend the hearing and so a warrant was issued by the bench.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.