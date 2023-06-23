Warrant issued for Wigan shoplifter after she fails to turn up to court for sentencing
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan shoplifter who failed to turn up for sentencing at court.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 07:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 07:35 BST
Lisa Fisher, 41, of Eastwell Road, Beech Hill, had been due to learn her fate from borough magistrates after finally admitting to stealing £370 worth of ornaments from Accessories 4U in the Grand Arcade.
She had initially denied that charge but immediately pleaded guilty to smashing an ornamental vase on the same occasion: March 11 2022.
However, after missing her court appointment, a warrant was issued by the bench.