Warrant issued for Wigan shoplifter after she fails to turn up to court for sentencing

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan shoplifter who failed to turn up for sentencing at court.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 07:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 07:35 BST

Lisa Fisher, 41, of Eastwell Road, Beech Hill, had been due to learn her fate from borough magistrates after finally admitting to stealing £370 worth of ornaments from Accessories 4U in the Grand Arcade.

She had initially denied that charge but immediately pleaded guilty to smashing an ornamental vase on the same occasion: March 11 2022.

Lisa Fisher had admitted to her crimes but failed to attend the sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtLisa Fisher had admitted to her crimes but failed to attend the sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
However, after missing her court appointment, a warrant was issued by the bench.