WATCH: Three men locked up after police chase involving scrambler bikes starting in Wigan

The video – captured from a camera inside a police car October 11, 2020 – shows three men failing to stop for police and then driving in a dangerous and reckless manner before they were arrested.

Police received reports of a group of 10 to 15 scrambler bike riders driving dangerously around Garswood at around 4pm that day.

Police have released video footage of the pursuit

They pursued three of the riders as they travelled in the wrong direction along Dentons Green Lane, going through several red traffic lights and weaving between cars.

The three bikes continued onto the A5300, where one of the riders jumped from his motorbike and was detained by police as he tried to flee.

Another rider continued onto the A562 and attempted to travel the wrong way, before being blocked by officers and arrested.

The third rider abandoned his bike after it was stung with a tyre deflation device and was found nearby hiding in the garden of a bungalow.

All three bikes were seized by police.

The three men were recently sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court and are now behind bars.

Matthew Doran, 28, of Newfield Close, Crosby, was jailed for 14 months after he admitted dangerous driving and drug-driving, and banned from driving for two years.

Owen Moran, 23, of St Annes Street, Liverpool, was jailed for 10 months for dangerous driving and drug-driving, and disqualified from driving for two years.

Victor Zhao, 18, of Swansea Close, Liverpool, was sent to a young offenders’ institute for four months after he admitted dangerous driving. He was also banned from driving for two years.

Merseyside Police have highlighted this case as part of Op Limit, its annual drink and drug-driving campaign which runs until January 2.

Roads policing sergeant Tim Pottle said: “The footage from the pursuit shows how dangerous and reckless the riders were, travelling along busy roads. The brave and responsible pursuit by our officers brought their dangerous riding to an end and has resulted in these three men being put before the courts.

“I hope they spend time reflecting on how their actions could have harmed themselves or others. They not only put their own lives at risk, but the lives of other innocent road users. Our officers share the frustration felt by the public when scrambler bikes are ridden illegally, often dangerously and at speed.

“We are determined to make sure those who put themselves and others at serious risk of injury or worse are brought to justice and the vehicles they use taken off them. I hope this illustrates that our officers will stop at nothing and do everything in their power to stop such people from blighting our roads and open spaces.