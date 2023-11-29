WATCH: Wigan police chase suspected stolen moped with three riders which then crashes
The footage was captured in Lowton on Tuesday (November 28) at around 10.35pm.
The bike was first spotted by officers on patrol with "three riders on board".
The driver failed to stop for officers, so the police vehicle gave pursuit.
The moped was seen riding along Plank Lane before it came to a stop on Crankwood Road.
The footage then showed the moped toppling over before the offenders run off with an officer chasing them on foot.
Two suspects were later arrested while the moped was also seized by police.
A social media post by GMP Traffic said: "This moped was sighted by #RPTF patrols in Lowton with three riders on board when it then failed to stop.
“After becoming detached from their chariot, two of the three offenders were arrested by our officers and remain in custody awaiting interview.
"Vehicle seized! Suspected stolen."