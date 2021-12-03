Watches and jewellery thought to be stolen are found by police in Wigan
Police are searching for the owners of watches and other items of jewellery suspected to have been stolen.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 3:14 pm
Updated
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 3:14 pm
They were seized on Friday morning when officers executed a warrant in Hindley.
Photographs of the stolen items were shared by police on Facebook and anyone who recognises them is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 809-03122021.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here