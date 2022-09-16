Having both spent time in prison themselves, David and Colin knew what the man was going through. Volunteers at the prison’s Support Hub, they had worked hard to cast off their previous life behind bars, determined to never have to make the kind of walk they were currently witnessing the man man ever again. And so they called out to him.

Little did they know, but over a brew and a heart-to-heart with the prison leaver, Release Mates was born. A service which offers immediate support for people in the hours after they leave Preston Prison, the group bridges the chasm between prison and the outside world, helping people make what can often be a tumultuous transition back into normal life.

“Colin and I have been in prison and have been released a lot of times,” says David, 47, originally from Liverpool. “We’re more relatable for lads because we can speak about our own experiences, which include homelessness, no financial support, drug and alcohol issues, and a lack of clothing and food. Lived experience is massive.

Release Mates: David (left) and Colin at the support hub at Preston Prison

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There seems to be an invisible code between prison leavers: people come to us, take one look, and know that we’re on their wavelength,” he adds, recounting how much of a difference the chat made for that first leaver. “They can see we’ve learned from our mistakes and that we have a determination not to go back to prison, which is what they want, too.”

“When I look back, one of the biggest issues for me was that I never had a foundation to build on when I was released from prison,” says Colin, 53. “I’d come out with the best of intentions and looking to change my life, but it never happened because I had too much going on in my head - stuff that would just be sorted out for you on the inside.

“We help sort people out so they don’t have to worry about all that and so they can just focus on getting themselves motivated again,” he adds. “The more safe space you can give somebody, the easier it is for them to take those first steps and, when you’ve been there and have lived experience, you have a connection with people. You truly understand.”

Upon leaving prison for the first time in what can be months or years, the most important thing for people to have is help integrating back into everyday life, with such support making prison leaves all the less likely to end up back inside. For David and Colin, that’s what Release Mates is all about: making the transition less overwhelming and more permanent.

HMP Preston

And they’re not alone in their endeavours.

“In my experience, once you're through that gate, that’s it, they wash their hands of you at a time when you’ve got all these mixed emotions,” says volunteer Emily Rodgers. “Release Mates shows prison leavers that people care about them and that they want them to do well. We understand what people are going through.

“That personal touch goes a long way with people who have experienced prison because it’s scary getting released when you might not have family to rely on,” adds Emily, 22. “We’re people’s first point of contact and we can relate to them: you can answer the question ‘what was prison like?’ as many times as you like, but you can never properly describe it.

“Only if you’ve been can you know what it’s like and, when you first get out after it being the only thing you’ve known for however many months or years, it’s just so different. You feel alone and like some inhuman criminal who’s been rejected by society. Having a service like this makes you feel accepted.”

Release Mates Emily and David

Working closely with other organisations with similar goals such as Recycling Lives, Red Rose Recovery, and the ACE Project, Release Mates’ volunteers use their own lived experience and the power of a decent brew, a listening ear, help with things such as benefits, and a friendly face. Their dash of humanity is changing lives.

“A massive thing is proving that it’s possible to get out of prison, stay out, and live a social lifestyle,” says David. “That’s what people are looking for. The reaction from prison leavers has been phenomenal: you see visible relief in their faces and their shoulders drop as they start to engage more because they know we’ve been through those gates ourselves.

“Something people don’t realise is that, as much as you look forward to being released, prisoners have a family inside: people they’ve lived with for months or years,” he adds. “That can lead to mixed emotions when you leave, so Release Mates is a bridge for people to make that transition back to society. “

Colin agrees. “Because we know what it's like, people relate to you more and don’t see you as an authority but as support on hand immediately to offer help,” he says. “There’s nothing worse than coming out of prison and being on your own in your own head - that’s when things potentially go wrong, so if we can speak to people then, that’s our strength.

Preston Support Hub outside HMP Preston

“I get lost for words seeing the difference in people,” adds Colin, who was born in Bradford but who has lived in Preston all his life. “When they first come in, they look lost, but they walk out with a smile. Hopefully us doing that little bit gives them the motivation to keep that smile.

It gives me pride in the work too, which is something I never thought I’d have.”

Looking towards the future, Release Mates are hoping to expand their invaluable service to local women’s prisons as well as to other penal facilities across the North West, offering volunteering opportunities to people who have themselves come through the service and who now want to not only share their experiences but make a real difference as well.

“The people we work with have so much gratitude - they look at us and have hope,” says Emily, from Rossendale. “Knowing you’ve made someone’s day better is so important and being involved makes me so proud. This time last year, I was in prison and had no idea what my life was going to be like because there was so much uncertainty and so many emotions.

“To be helping people a year on is amazing,” she adds. “And that’s why it’s important to me that we start working in women’s prisons because there’s obviously a lack of support for men, but it’s even worse for women. It’d mean a lot to me to be able to show women that they can access support and deserve second chances too.”

Each day, David says he has to pinch himself, so impactful is the work Release Mates is carrying out. “The feedback has been overwhelming,” he says with a laugh. “It’s surreal, I can’t put into words the kind of feeling it gives you. I’m so proud.”

David and Colin at Hep C Awareness Day