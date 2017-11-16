Week in Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...



Michael Robert Case (27): Baytree Road, Beech Hill - Drink driving on Library Street, Wigan, with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £400, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40, disqualified from getting behind the wheel for 36 months.

Gary Peter Hanbury (20): Roach Green, Wigan - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 to keep the peace.

Gary William Wilson (44): No fixed address - drove without a licence and without insurance, drove while disqualified on Blenheim Road, Wigan: Jailed for 18 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, driving record endorsed.

Damien Steven Platt (33): Ormskirk Road, Wigan - When suspected of driving a vehicle failed to provide a breath test when required to do so: Four-month community order with curfew requirement, pay costs of £520 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, disqualified from driving for four years.

Aidan Fitzsimmons (34): Meadow Cross Gardens, Lowton - Used a large goods vehicle or passenger carrying vehicle that was unlicensed: Fined £400, order to pay £92 vehicle excise duty, pay costs of £85.

Steven Kaye (41): Belmont Avenue, Bickerhsaw - Drove a Vauxhall Corsa that was unlicensed: Fined £100, ordered to pay £32 excise back duty, pay £85 costs.

Marie Darbyshire (38): Constantia Street, Ince - Attempted to steal alcohol and energy drinks, racially aggravated assault, failed to surrender to custody, stole razor blades from Tesco, handling a stolen bank card and using a stolen bank card to buy a flat-screen television worth £500 and withdraw £350 cash: Jailed for 32 weeks as she assaulted a shopkeeper as he tried to remove her from a store, biting him in front of a child, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40.

Anthony James Connor (30): Scholes, Wigan - Stole electrical equipment to the value of £550 from Ainscough Ltd, stole groceries to the value of £133 from Morrisons, failed to surrender to custody, stole meat from B&M Stores: Jailed for 12 weeks.

Robbie Valentine (22): Fir Tree Drive, Ince - Drunk and disorderly in King Street, Wigan: Fined £40, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Jacek Walczak (32): Douglas House, Scholes - Drink driving on Atherton Road, Hindley, with 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £220, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Darren Peter Booth (41): Millside, Heritage Way, Wigan - Texted while prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order, failed to surrender to custody: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, fined £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Lawson Neil Preston (38): Lower Street, Stephen Street, Wigan - Assault by beating: Nine-month community order with alcohol treatment programme included, fined £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Terence Parker (33): Linney Square, Scholes - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from prison: Jailed for 14 days.