Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Bartosz Karpiuk (23): Fieldway, Platt Bridge - Drove at over 60mph in a speed restricted area on the East Lancs Road: Fined £385, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £38, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with five penalty points.

Abigail Yates (30): Fairclough Street, Hindley - Drove at over 50mph in a temporary maximum speed restricted area on the M6 Northbound at Junction 17-18: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with five penalty points.

Adele Shelton: Kearsley Street, Wigan - Being the parent of a child at Deanery High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly at the school: Fined £220, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Grant Wisbey (26): Wellington Road North, Stockport - Sent text messages while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 24 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Rory Gerrard (30): Mesnes Avenue, Worsley Mesnes - Being the parent of a child at St Jude’s Catholic Primary School, failed to ensure they attended regularly at the school: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lindsay Green (41): Pennybutts Close, Golborne - Being the parent of a child at Golborne High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly at the school: Fined £220, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Alysha Marie Clayton (28): Fisher Close, Worsley Mesnes - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison: Fined £50.

Peter John Rosbotham (53): Silverdale Avenue, Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison: Jailed for 14 days as a blatant disregard for an order by failing to keep home appointments.

Stuart Brian Davies (43): Albert Street, Newtown - Sent 12 text messages while prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order: £120 fine, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Dean Wayne Coates (26): Avon Road, Ashton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £350.

Andrew Hockey (31): Linden Court, Orrell - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £50.

Joseph Gormley (20): Beacon View, Standish - Drink driving on Shevington Lane, Wigan, with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, drove without insurance: Fined £230, pay £300 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Gary Leonard McCracken (51): Golborne Place, Scholes - Stole hairdressing equipment to the value of £300, committing an offence while subject of a conditional discharge: Community order with nine-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dean Barrington (25): Forrest Avenue, Beech Hill - Assault by beating, threat made to burn the victim’s house down: 12-month community order, restraining order not to contact victims, pay £50 compensation, pay £650 to the Crown Prosecution Service, fined £100, £85 to fund victim services.