Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...



Jordan Hunter (24): Almond Grove, Worsley Hall - Possession of amphetamine, possession of a glass hammer (an article for use in a theft), possession of a meat cleaver in a public place, committed an offence while a community sentence was in force for assault: Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Christian Richard Jones (27): No fixed address - Assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty in Wigan, breached the peace in Leigh: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, bound over to keep the peace in the sum of £50 for 12 months.

Victoria Louise Gradwell (30): Scott Lane, Kitt Green - Non-payment of a fine of £85 imposed on September 16, 2017, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from custody: Jailed for 14 days.

Craig Hewlett (37): Scholes, Scholes - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from custody: Fined £50.

Angela Rigby (38): Greenfield Avenue, Higher Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from custody: Jailed for 14 days.

Terry John Dalton (47): Gorman Walk, Worsley Mesnes - Drove at more than 50mph in a temporary speed restriction area: Fined £115, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Shaun Anthony Atkins (32): No fixed address - At Wigan, stole coffee to the value of £59 belonging to Poundworld, assault by beating, stole coffee to the value of £15 from Poundstretcher: Jailed for four months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Thomas John Stewart (21): City Road, Wigan - Attempted burglary at a home in Waverley Court, Wigan, with intent to steal, dishonesty received stolen goods to the value unknown, dishonestly received stolen goods, a Mulberry bag worth £600 from Lee Butler: Guilty pleas given and committed to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on December 22.

Stephen Harrison (32): Bassenthwaite Avenue, St Helens - At Wigan, assault by beating, committing an offence while a community order was in place for assault: Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for two years as a domestic violence assault on a vulnerable victim, rehabilitation activity and alcohol treatment requirement.

Mohammed Zamani Khojasteh (35): Warrington Road, Ince - Assault causing actual bodily harm, sent an electronic message that was grossly offensive or indecent, obscene or menacing: Jailed for 23 weeks suspended for 24 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service, rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Michael Sitko (36): Poplar Avenue, Ashton - Being registered to a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements: Fined £30, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85.

Blake Gregory Nixon (25): Sullivan Way, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from custody: Fined £250.

Calvin Peter Banks (31): Woodhouse Lane, Springfield - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community order: Order to continue with 10 hours of unpaid work requirement added.