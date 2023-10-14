News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Weeks of unpaid work for Wigan teen who dangerously rode a motorbike

A Wigan teenager who admitted to dangerously driving a motorbike has been banned from the road for 12 months.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cole Lyszkiewicz, 18, of Malvern Crescent, Ince, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the serious offence committed on Warrington Road, Ince, on February 12.

Read More
Huge affordable housing development in Wigan gets approval

Returning for sentencing, he received the year-long disqualification and must also complete five days of rehabilitation activities plus 120 hours of unpaid work while also paying £114 to victim services.

Cole Lyszkiewicz will have to complete 120 hours of unpaid workCole Lyszkiewicz will have to complete 120 hours of unpaid work
Cole Lyszkiewicz will have to complete 120 hours of unpaid work
Most Popular

Meanwhile the trial of a man accused of handling a stolen car has been delayed for 19 months.

Stuart Martin, 49, of Victoria Street, Platt Bridge, had been due to stand trial on the charge this month but the case has now been postponed until May 29 2025.