Weeks of unpaid work for Wigan teen who dangerously rode a motorbike
A Wigan teenager who admitted to dangerously driving a motorbike has been banned from the road for 12 months.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Cole Lyszkiewicz, 18, of Malvern Crescent, Ince, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the serious offence committed on Warrington Road, Ince, on February 12.
Returning for sentencing, he received the year-long disqualification and must also complete five days of rehabilitation activities plus 120 hours of unpaid work while also paying £114 to victim services.