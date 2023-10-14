Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cole Lyszkiewicz, 18, of Malvern Crescent, Ince, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the serious offence committed on Warrington Road, Ince, on February 12.

Returning for sentencing, he received the year-long disqualification and must also complete five days of rehabilitation activities plus 120 hours of unpaid work while also paying £114 to victim services.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole Lyszkiewicz will have to complete 120 hours of unpaid work

Meanwhile the trial of a man accused of handling a stolen car has been delayed for 19 months.