News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan 22-year-old awaits his fate after admitting he part-strangled a woman

A young Wigan man is awaiting sentence after admitting to throttling a woman.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Martin Mazar, 22, of Grenfell Close in Worsley Mesnes, stood before borough justices to admit intentionally strangling a named female and assaulting her the same day: October 2 2022.

Read More
Criminal charges to be considered over police arrest of Wigan dad later killed i...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He further pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis on that same occasion.

Wigan Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

The bench committed him to Preston Crown Court for sentencing on February 28.

News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us