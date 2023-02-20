Wigan 22-year-old awaits his fate after admitting he part-strangled a woman
A young Wigan man is awaiting sentence after admitting to throttling a woman.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Martin Mazar, 22, of Grenfell Close in Worsley Mesnes, stood before borough justices to admit intentionally strangling a named female and assaulting her the same day: October 2 2022.
He further pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis on that same occasion.
The bench committed him to Preston Crown Court for sentencing on February 28.