Wigan 26-year-old jailed for breaching non-molestation order
A Wigan man who breached a non-molestation order has been jailed.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Connor Bentley, 26, of St John's Road, Aspull, pleaded guilty to visiting a woman on March 2, which he was prohibited from doing by the order.
Wigan and Leigh magistrates imposed an eight-week prison sentence and a 12-month restraining order which bans him from contacting her again.