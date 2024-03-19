Wigan 26-year-old jailed for breaching non-molestation order

A Wigan man who breached a non-molestation order has been jailed.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 19th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
Connor Bentley, 26, of St John's Road, Aspull, pleaded guilty to visiting a woman on March 2, which he was prohibited from doing by the order.

Wigan and Leigh magistrates imposed an eight-week prison sentence and a 12-month restraining order which bans him from contacting her again.