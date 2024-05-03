Wigan 27-year-old breached restraining order twice in three days
A sentence will be handed down later this month to a Wigan man who admits twice breaching a restraining order.
Joseph Melling, 27, of no fixed address, stood before borough justices to admit trying to contact Michelle Melling on both April 25 and 28 when prohibited from doing so by an order issued by the Wigan bench on December 11 last year and in so doing harassing her.
He was remanded in custody until he is sentenced by a Bolton Crown Court judge on May 28.