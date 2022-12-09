Nathan Dawber, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court charged with intending to cause Brogan Redford grievous bodily harm on March 26.

He faces an alternative charge of GBH without intent and is further accused of producing cannabis on March 27 and breaching bail conditions by not residing at his then appointed bail address of Patterdale Road on October 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Magistrates' Court

He was remanded on bail, conditional that he resides at the Rivington Drive address, does not go within two miles of a named home on Wigan Road, Wigan, and is subject to an electronically-tagged curfew that confines him to home between 7pm and 7am.

Because of the seriousness of the assault allegations, he will next appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad