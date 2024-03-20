Wigan 30-year-old remanded in custody after being accused of repeatedly breaching sexual harm prevention order

The case of a Wigan man facing three charges of breaching a sexual harm prevention order has been sent to the crown court.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
Matthew Hellman, 30, of Atherton Road in Hindley, is accused of using a device capable of accessing the internet, possessing a device capable of storing images and taking an intimate photograph, and setting up a dating account.

He was banned from doing these things by a sexual harm prevention order imposed at Manchester Crown Court in 2020.

Wigan magistrates sent the case for a trial at Bolton Crown Court.

Hellman was remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing there on April 17.