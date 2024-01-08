Wigan 32-year-old awaits his fate after confessing to domestic violence attack
A Wigan man has admitted to a domestic violence attack.
David Peet, 32, of Grange Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, appeared before city magistrates to plead guilty to causing Jade Cunliffe actual bodily harm on September 27.
The case was adjourned until January 17 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report before which time Peet is on conditional bail.