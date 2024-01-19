Wigan 36-year-old denies hit-and-run and drink-drive charges
A 36-year-old has denied fleeing the scene of a road smash and being three times over the drink-drive limit.
Daniel Aspey, 36, of Woodhouse Lane in Springfield, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to plead not guilty to failing to stop after an accident while driving a Ford Transit which damaged a Nissan Qashqai in Greenwood Avenue on May 31 last year and then giving a reading of 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the limit 35 microgrammes.