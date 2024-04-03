Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clint Quinn, of Linney Square in Scholes, appeared before borough magistrates accused of intentionally throttling a named woman and putting her in fear of violence through stalking by repeatedly visiting the home of a friend of hers, knowing she was there and issuing threats on July 3 last year.

He has yet to plead and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Quinn will make his first appearance on April 26.