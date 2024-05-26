Wigan 47-year-old denies stalking and repeatedly flouting restraining orders
A Wigan man has denied stalking and repeatedly breaching a restraining order.
John Roe, 47, of Heywood Avenue in Golborne, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face five charges: one that he caused a named woman serious distress by stalking between February 22 and April 9, and then breaching a restraining order four times by trying to contact her or going to places where he was barred.
He will return to court for a case management hearing on June 12 and a trial is set to begin on October 14.