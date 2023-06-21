Wigan 49-year-old pleads not guilty to racially-aggravated harassment at railway station
A 49-year-old Wigan man is to face trial after denying racially-aggravated harassment.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Edward Williams, of Crompton Street in Wigan, also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of harassing Audrick Malemo without the racially-aggravating feature although he does admit to possessing cocaine on that day, March 19 2022.
The case at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court was adjourned until December 12 when a trial has been scheduled to take place.