Wigan 49-year-old pleads not guilty to racially-aggravated harassment at railway station

A 49-year-old Wigan man is to face trial after denying racially-aggravated harassment.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Edward Williams, of Crompton Street in Wigan, also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of harassing Audrick Malemo without the racially-aggravating feature although he does admit to possessing cocaine on that day, March 19 2022.

The case at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court was adjourned until December 12 when a trial has been scheduled to take place.

It is alleged that the abuse took place at Manchester Victoria station