A Wigan man who was accused of domestically abusing his wife for eight years has walked free from court after the case against him collapsed.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Steven Sharrock, 49, of Lyndon Avenue in Shevington, had faced a single charge of controlling or coercive behaviour against his partner between December 29 2015 and December 30 2023.

But when the case came to Bolton Crown Court for a further hearing, it was discontinued and Mr Sharrock was told he was free to go.