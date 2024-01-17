Wigan 53-year-old faces heroin and crack dealing charges
A Wigan man will appear before a judge charged with dealing crack cocaine and medical heroin.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Christopher Smalley, 53, of Closebrook Road, Pemberton, stood before Manchester justices to be accused of possessing the two class A drugs on March 24 last year with intent to supply them.
He was sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will first appear on February 16.