Wigan 53-year-old hit with a stalking protection order

A Wigan 53-year-old man has been accused of stalking.

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 08:54 BST

An application went before borough magistrates for Paul Keevil, of Fairman Drive, Hindley, to be made the subject of a stalking protection order in that he "posed a risk to another person".

The bench granted it, stipulating a long list of conditions which included not having contact with a named woman and entering an exclusion zone in Bolton for the next seven weeks.

The case was adjourned until May 2 to await the outcome of Crown Court matters.