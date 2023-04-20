Wigan 53-year-old hit with a stalking protection order
A Wigan 53-year-old man has been accused of stalking.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 08:54 BST
An application went before borough magistrates for Paul Keevil, of Fairman Drive, Hindley, to be made the subject of a stalking protection order in that he "posed a risk to another person".
The bench granted it, stipulating a long list of conditions which included not having contact with a named woman and entering an exclusion zone in Bolton for the next seven weeks.
The case was adjourned until May 2 to await the outcome of Crown Court matters.