Wigan 55-year-old accused of double train attack
A Wigan 55-year-old has been accused of attacking two people on a train.
Paul Carberry, of Stirrups Farm Road, Lowton, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates charged with the assault by beating of a man and woman on a train between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria on December 16.
He admitted to attacking the man but denied assaulting the woman.
The case was adjourned until a trial which is scheduled to take place at Bolton Magistrates' Court on January 15.