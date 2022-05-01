Andrew Bullough, of Withington Lane in New Springs, stood in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead not guilty to charges of possessing cocaine with intent to supply it and possession of criminal proceeds - namely at total of £10,757 in cash – on July 15 2019.

Bullough has also denied refusing to give a password key to police trying to access a mobile phone on January 18 last year which would be in contravention of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act of 2000.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

The hearing was told that police were trying to access a particular date that they believed could be found on the device.