Wigan 55-year-old to appear before judge charged with stalking

A stalking charge has been brought against a 55-year-old Wigan man.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Singo Gavi of Rothwell Gardens, Golborne, stood before Manchester justices to face a single charge of stalking causing serious harm or distress to Rhiann Partington between July 1 2022 and March 7 2023 and that it included sending letters, making phone calls and leaving voicemails.

Gavi was released on conditional bail pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 9.