Wigan arson threat suspended remanded in custody

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
A homeless 39-year-old has denied terrorising a woman by threatening to burn her house down.

Stuart Fillingham, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester justices to plead not guilty to threatening to commit arson and harassment of the named female with intent to cause fear of violence on July 6/7 this year.

He was remanded in custody until making another appearance at the same court on August 30.

