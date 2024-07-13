Wigan arson threat suspended remanded in custody
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A homeless 39-year-old has denied terrorising a woman by threatening to burn her house down.
Stuart Fillingham, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester justices to plead not guilty to threatening to commit arson and harassment of the named female with intent to cause fear of violence on July 6/7 this year.
He was remanded in custody until making another appearance at the same court on August 30.