Wigan assault trial collapses after defendant's death
A Wigan serious assault trial has collapsed after the death of one of the defendants.
Gareth Croston, 41, of Patricroft Road, Ince, had been due to stand trial this week along with two co-defendants accused of maliciously wounding Scott Dempsey with intent on April 11.
But a hearing at Bolton Crown Court was told that Mr Croston had, sadly, died on October 17.
The prosecution offered no evidence against the other two defendants - 44-year-old Andrew Maloney of Quarry Place, Scholes, and 37-year-old Ryan Halliwell, of Millers’ Lane in Platt Bridge - and so the judge found them not guilty and told them they were free to go.
All three men had denied the charges against them.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.