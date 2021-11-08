Wigan assault trial collapses after defendant's death

A Wigan serious assault trial has collapsed after the death of one of the defendants.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:45 pm

Gareth Croston, 41, of Patricroft Road, Ince, had been due to stand trial this week along with two co-defendants accused of maliciously wounding Scott Dempsey with intent on April 11.

But a hearing at Bolton Crown Court was told that Mr Croston had, sadly, died on October 17.

The prosecution offered no evidence against the other two defendants - 44-year-old Andrew Maloney of Quarry Place, Scholes, and 37-year-old Ryan Halliwell, of Millers’ Lane in Platt Bridge - and so the judge found them not guilty and told them they were free to go.

The trial had been scheduled for Bolton Crown Court on November 8

All three men had denied the charges against them.

