Wigan assault trial collapses after defendant's death

Gareth Croston, 41, of Patricroft Road, Ince, had been due to stand trial this week along with two co-defendants accused of maliciously wounding Scott Dempsey with intent on April 11.

But a hearing at Bolton Crown Court was told that Mr Croston had, sadly, died on October 17.

The prosecution offered no evidence against the other two defendants - 44-year-old Andrew Maloney of Quarry Place, Scholes, and 37-year-old Ryan Halliwell, of Millers’ Lane in Platt Bridge - and so the judge found them not guilty and told them they were free to go.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trial had been scheduled for Bolton Crown Court on November 8

All three men had denied the charges against them.