Wigan assault trial delayed until 2026

The trial of a Wigan man who denies attacking the same woman six times in less than two months will only take place in 2026.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kane Richardson, 22, of Crescent Road, Bickershaw, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with causing Bethany Maher actual bodily harm on both December 12 and January 26 and assaulting her by beating on January 3, 12, 27 and 29.

Read More
Wigan's new top cop aims to target the borough's criminal kingpins

He has entered not guilty pleas to all the charges.

A pre-trial review has been scheduled for May 21 this year, but there is only space in the court schedules now for the trial itself on January 28 2026.

He is on bail until then.