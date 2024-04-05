Wigan assault trial delayed until 2026
The trial of a Wigan man who denies attacking the same woman six times in less than two months will only take place in 2026.
Kane Richardson, 22, of Crescent Road, Bickershaw, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with causing Bethany Maher actual bodily harm on both December 12 and January 26 and assaulting her by beating on January 3, 12, 27 and 29.
He has entered not guilty pleas to all the charges.
A pre-trial review has been scheduled for May 21 this year, but there is only space in the court schedules now for the trial itself on January 28 2026.
He is on bail until then.