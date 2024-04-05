Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kane Richardson, 22, of Crescent Road, Bickershaw, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with causing Bethany Maher actual bodily harm on both December 12 and January 26 and assaulting her by beating on January 3, 12, 27 and 29.

He has entered not guilty pleas to all the charges.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

A pre-trial review has been scheduled for May 21 this year, but there is only space in the court schedules now for the trial itself on January 28 2026.