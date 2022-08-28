Wigan Athletic fan accused of having flare at match against Bolton Wanderers is found not guilty

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Hendy, 28, of North Down Road, Plymouth, had been charged with having the flare at the DW Stadium on April 2, during Latics' derby match against Bolton Wanderers.

He had pleaded not guilty and has now been cleared after a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...