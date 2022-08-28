News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic fan accused of having flare at match against Bolton Wanderers is found not guilty

A Wigan Athletic fan accused of having a blue flare at a match has seen the case dismissed.

By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 3:45 pm

Cameron Hendy, 28, of North Down Road, Plymouth, had been charged with having the flare at the DW Stadium on April 2, during Latics' derby match against Bolton Wanderers.

He had pleaded not guilty and has now been cleared after a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

His costs, including an amount for legal costs, will be paid from central funds.