Wigan bar closed following string of shocking assaults

A Wigan bar has closed just days after police slammed the bosses of “putting profits before public safety”.

Jonesies Bar in Hindley, has been shut down following a string of shocking assaults on its premises.

Officers accused the licensee, Jacqueline Dawson, of “calamitous” management errors resulting in a spike in violence at the Market Street bar.

Just last week police revealed that it had lodged an appeal with Wigan Council’s licensing sub committee to review the venue’s license.

However, the premises closed before committee members had chance to attend the meeting, which was later cancelled.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “After numerous incidents requiring police intervention. Jonesies Bar has now closed.

“The license holder has surrendered the license and the establishment will remain closed until further notice.”

In the past 10 weeks there have been 10 assaults recorded at the bar including one in which a punter was smacked over the heard with a metal bar.

Another incident saw a woman hit repeatedly over the head by a crazed female reveller who used her stilettos as a weapon.

According to reports, Jonesies staff did not intervene to help the victim, who was left soaked in blood and needed 20 stitches. She is expected to be scarred for life.

On top of this, no CCTV footage was made available to the police after the event.

A number of other shortcomings were listed by PC Clive Rigby, who submitted documents to the council, including a lack of CCTV and a policy not to employ bouncers.

PC Rigby added that the bar was struggling financially and had relied on a diesel generator for electricity because of a dispute with its utility company.

A report drawn up for the licensing committee, said: “GMP have stated in their application that they believe the premises licence holder, who is also the designated premises supervisor, is not only failing in her responsibilities around the licence conditions, but is seriously failing to promote the licensing objectives of prevention of crime and disorder and public safety.

“Licence holders have a duty to do all that is reasonably possible in reducing and preventing crime and disorder and protecting public safety.

“Police have also stated that these objectives are far from being met by the premises licence holder and also say that a number of the premises licence conditions are not being adhered to.”

Wigan Council has said that the license could be re-instated if action is taken promptly.

Julie Middlehurst, Wigan Council’s service manager for regulatory services, said: “We can confirm that the licence has been surrendered by the current licence holder. If we should receive a transfer application within 28 days, the licence could be re-instated.