Wigan benefits fiddler to be sentenced

John Hamilton had previously appeared before both Wigan and Leigh magistrates and a Bolton Crown Court judge to deny two counts of fraud.

It had been alleged that the 62-year-old, of Crompton House, in Scholes, had in November 2015 failed to make a true account of his mental and physical health, intending to make a gain in benefits for himself.

The second charge alleged that he also dishonestly failed to disclose to Wigan Council a change in circumstance, in that he was being paid as a personal assistant for George Lavery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton Crown Court

But before a trial could take place at Bolton, Hamilton entered a guilty plea and the case was adjourned for sentencing in June.

This has now been delayed until July 27.