Wigan benefits fiddler to be sentenced
A Wigan man who finally confessed to a £14,500 benefit fiddle will now be sentenced in a month’s time.
John Hamilton had previously appeared before both Wigan and Leigh magistrates and a Bolton Crown Court judge to deny two counts of fraud.
It had been alleged that the 62-year-old, of Crompton House, in Scholes, had in November 2015 failed to make a true account of his mental and physical health, intending to make a gain in benefits for himself.
The second charge alleged that he also dishonestly failed to disclose to Wigan Council a change in circumstance, in that he was being paid as a personal assistant for George Lavery.
But before a trial could take place at Bolton, Hamilton entered a guilty plea and the case was adjourned for sentencing in June.
This has now been delayed until July 27.
